African Botanics Natural Skincare

African Botanics is a Los Angeles-based sustainable skincare brand that uses powerful botanicals and minerals in its products. The entire range is based on natural ingredients selected for their therapeutic and nourishing qualities, and many have been used for generations in native tribal beauty rituals. African Botanics uses only pure natural plant oils and sustainable vegetable extracts in their active and naturally derived formulas. One of the ingredients the brand favors is organic African marula oil that has been wild grown and cold pressed. Marula oil is known for its healing properties and has been used in South Africa for centuries to protect skin against the harsh elements. The anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial oil is known to protect against environmental aggressors, reverse photo-damage, boost cellular activity, as well as detoxify, hydrate and repair the skin. The oil comes from the seed kernels of the marula tree, a drought-resistant perennial indigenous to Southern Africa and Madagascar. The tree’s kernels are hand-harvested by women working in village collectives. The oil has high levels of vitamin C and other antioxidants, nutrients, minerals, and essential fatty acids. In addition to marula oil, African Botanics uses a variety of sustainable, indigenous plants, and other natural resources in their unique formulations. Ingredients like African green rooibos tea extract, grape seed oil, pure African muti mud, baobab oil, cape camomile, shea butter and helichrysum are all selected based on their high antioxidant content, powerful healing attributes, and skin regenerating abilities. African Botanics products are free of parabens, mineral oils, BPA, petrochemicals, synthetic emulsifiers, toxic preservatives, phthalates, DEA, TEA, synthetic colors and artificial fragrances. The 100% vegan brand was founded by Craig and Julia Noik in 2012 with the purpose of creating a range of beauty products that captured the exceptional qualities of the indigenous plant life in Southern Africa. All African Botanicals plant extracts and essential oils are sustainably sourced from remote regions, and the company supports the responsible harvesting and production of all its raw materials by working with social projects that regenerate the environment and help local communities in South Africa.

Click here to visit the African Botanics website.