Arabel Lebrusan Sustainable Jewelry

Arabel Lebrusan is an award-winning jewelry designer whose luxuriously crafted pieces are made from sustainable and Fairtrade precious metals and other fine materials. Most of the brand’s elegant rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and bridal pieces are developed and manufactured in the United Kingdom, while the filigree pieces are made by artisans in small-scale workshops throughout Spain. The Spanish artisans practice a special filigree technique that has been passed down from previous generations, transforming traditional filigree patterns into romantic and feminine jewelry pieces with intricate details. Lebrusan rigorously sources only high quality materials that have been mined and processed through socially, environmentally and ethically responsible practices. The brand uses only Fairtrade gold, Fairtrade Eco Gold, 100% recycled gold, Fairtrade Platinum, Fairtrade Eco Platinum, 100% recycled Platinum, Fairtrade Silver, Fairtrade Eco Silver and 100% recycled silver. All of the materials have been sourced from a single small-scale mining (ASM) artisanal refinery that is committed to sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and surrounding communities. Recycled precious metals like gold, platinum and silver are durable and hard wearing, and because they are easily obtained from existing sources, their use eliminates the need for new metals to be mined. Fairtrade Gold is used mainly in the Lebrusan wedding and engagement collections, and the brand’s prestigious Fairtrade certification is the world’s first independent ethical certification system for gold that ensures environmental responsibility and fair market prices to the workers. The regulations for Fairtrade Eco Gold are even more stringent, because the gold is mined under exacting ecological restoration practices, and without the use of harmful chemicals. It is also more expensive than Fairtrade Gold, so it is offered as an added-value option for the bridal jewelry pieces. The company is also interested in two up-and-coming mining processes called vapor deposition and gold phytomining, which help reduce waste and eliminate the use of cyanide. Arabel Lebrusan sustainable jewelry is available exclusively from the brand’s online shop. Be sure to check out the bespoke service that allows you to commission jewelry pieces of your own design.

Click here to visit the Arabel Lebrusan website.