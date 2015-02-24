Aster + Bay Apothecary Skincare

Aster + Bay is a natural skincare company launched by a husband and wife team in Atlanta, Georgia, and the range includes products for the face, body, and hair. Every item is crafted in the apothecary tradition, by hand in small batches using raw plant ingredients. The products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and do not contain chemicals, preservatives or synthetics. The brand sources only the highest-quality natural ingredients such as carrier oils from plants, seeds and fruits, essential oils, therapeutic salts, skin transforming sea kelp extract, and aloe vera leaf juice. The facial line includes a cleansing oil for all skin types, a spray-on brightening toner, an eye serum with a convenient roller ball applicator, and a versatile dry scrub that is meant to be mixed with the brand’s cleansing oil but can be mixed with any oils or cleansers. Rounding out the selection are three serums that are individually targeted to normal, oily and dry skin types. Aster + Bay also offers a Face Travel Kit which is a great way to sample their products, as well as an all-natural tinted Lip Stain that gets its deep red color from infusions of hibiscus flowers, beet root, alkanet root and elderberries. For the body, the brand has created a silky body serum to make skin glow, and a selection of bath salts with delectable scent combinations like bergamot and vetiver, grapefruit and clary sage, and black spruce and juniper. Their Vinegar Hair Rinse with rosemary and nettle helps to condition the hair and scalp, while the multi-purpose men’s grooming oil can be used on the hair, scalp, face and beard. Aster + Bay was founded by herbalist Erin Hammond and her husband Glen, and every item is formulated, created and packaged in their studio in Atlanta. The products are packaged in recycled glass apothecary bottles to preserve the pure botanical elixirs and protect them from toxins that can leech from plastic bottles. These charming bottles are made in the USA and can be reused and recycled.

