Brook There Sustainable Lingerie

It has been awhile since we checked-in with sustainable lingerie brand Brook There, and it seems that a lot has been happening since our last visit. We were excited to discover that the brand has expanded its selection to include silk lingerie, in addition to their staple organic lingerie collection. And of course, Brook There continues to offer lounge wear and accessories such as scarves, garter belts, sleep masks and stockings. The organic and silk lingerie collections are offered in a broad range of styles and a variety of colors. The bras and underwear can be purchased separately or in sets, while some underwear styles are available in convenient 3-packs so you can stock up on these comfy essentials. The brand’s bras are wireless and designed with sturdy double layered cups and elastic underbusts that offer support to sizes up to 36D. Many of the lingerie pieces come with special details like keyhole accents, color-blocking and silk and lace trims. The lounge wear collection has garments that are perfect for sleeping, yoga and pilates, and of course, simply lounging around the house! Brook There was launched in 2007 by designer Brook DeLorme, and all the brand’s garments are designed, cut and sewn in the beautiful coastal city of Portland, Maine. The brand balances comfort with sex appeal, creating designs that focus on long-lasting construction, comfortable fits, and soft, sustainable fabrics. The company never uses synthetic textiles, preferring instead to use organic cotton jersey, silks, organic wool jersey, and a bamboo rayon blend. The fabrics are always pre-shrunk so that the garments will maintain their original size and shape after washing, and all the trims are made using soft and durable latex-free elastics to prevent allergies. The brand’s website allows you to shop by category: sustainability, local fabrics, or vegan pieces that are made without silk or wool. You can also browse by classic search parameters such as size, color, price and garment category. Brook There handmade sustainable lingerie, clothing and accessories can be purchased directly from the brand’s website, with worldwide shipping available.

Click here to visit the Brook There website.