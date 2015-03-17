Olivia Wilde Is the New Face of H&M Conscious

Following in the footsteps of Vanessa Paradis and Amber Valetta, actress Olivia Wilde has become the newest face of H&M Conscious. Conscious is the Swedish retailer’s sustainable range of limited edition pieces, and the brand releases several Conscious Exclusive collections each year. The latest collection has distinct African, Asian and Indian influences, and each piece is made of eco-friendly materials like organic silk, organic cotton, organic linen, organic hemp, recycled wool, Tencel, recycled polyester, and organic leather. The color palette centers on graphic black, white, and navy, augmented by shades of red and orange. The beautiful hand-drawn prints, including an Asian bird print and a print inspired by Japanese ink, were created in-house exclusively for the collection. We have our eye on the black Tencel and recycled wool cocktail dress that is embellished with recycled sequins, as well as the white, backless dress with a graphic black sash belt. And be sure to check out the 1920’s-style flapper dress adorned with recycled beads, and the organic silk tuxedo blazer that has open sleeves to create a cape effect, The collection also has a bomber jacket made from a unique Tencel jacquard, a special fabric that is the reverse of traditional jacquard and has intentionally loose threads. This same fabric was used to create an asymmetrical dress and oversize scarf for the collection. The Conscious Exclusive collection’s accessories include black organic leather sandals, and black and gold-tone earrings in two different styles. Like her predecessors, Olivia Wilde was a natural choice for the face of H&M’s sustainable line. She recently launched Conscious Commerce, a sustainable e-commerce website that offers a curated selection of sustainable goods. Wilde also supports many charitable and humanitarian endeavors, such as Artists for Peace and Justice and Gucci’s Chime for Change. In addition to the Conscious fashion range, H&M’s independent, non-profit Conscious Foundation works to improve education, clean water availability, and women’s rights, through donations and partnerships with various international organizations. The new Conscious Exclusive collection will be available April 16, online and in approximately 200 H&M stores worldwide.

Click here to learn more about H&M Conscious.