Pour le Monde Natural Perfumes

Pour le Monde is a perfume company that offers three natural and chemical free fragrances, and 10% of the net sale of each scent benefits a specific charity organization. Empower is a fresh and invigorating unisex scent that has citrus top notes, cassis, lemongrass, orange flower, spearmint and basil middle notes, and cedar wood, natural benzoin and Indonesian patchouli in the base. Sales from Empower benefit Guiding Eyes for the Blind, an internationally accredited, non-profit guide dog school that provides blind, visually impaired people, and children with autism with superior Guiding Eyes dogs worldwide for greater independence. Envision is an exotic, feminine and sensual scent, with a citrus opening, a lavender, Palma rosa and Egyptian geranium rose middle, and an Indonesian patchouli, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla base. Envision sales help support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society which provides research, treatment and support services for people affected by MS. The third scent is Together, a classic woodsy floral with a citrus and berry opening, a jasmine, violet, freesia and lilac middle, and a base of woods, Madagascar vanilla, balsam and Indonesian patchouli. Sales of Together support the Cancer Support Community, an international non-profit dedicated to offering personalized support to people impacted by cancer. If you are not sure which fragrance to choose, the brand has a Sample Pack which comes with a free shipping voucher for a full size bottle. Pour le Monde scents were created by acclaimed natural fragrance designers to gently develop on the skin and respond to each individual’s body chemistry. The perfumes are made using natural essential oils infused with a grain alcohol so they are safe and non-toxic. They are also free of absolutes, which are natural but can often contain trace amounts of petrochemicals. The perfumes are certified by the Natural Products Association, PETA, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the Leaping Bunny Program, and the Certified Vegan Logo. Pour le Monde only ships within the continental United States, but SQ‘s international readers can check out some of our other natural perfume picks.

Click here to visit the Pour le Monde website.