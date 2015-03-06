RE/DONE Sustainable Denim

SQ readers know we love sustainable denim (see our features on TROA, Haikure, Monkee Genes, Raleigh Denim and Mud Jeans), and RE/DONE is the hottest eco-friendly denim brand out there right now. RE/DONE denim is hand-picked from vintage selections based on color and one-of-a-kind wear patterns like fading, blasting, rips, and frays. The jeans are then taken apart at the seams, and the deconstructed denim is transported to the the brand’s warehouse in Los Angeles where it is hand-cut and re-sewn into two timeless signature styles. The first style is a body-conscious slim fit that takes inspiration from today’s modern skinny styles. The second has a high rise and a slouchy, relaxed boyfriend fit that is mildly reminiscent of the popular 90’s mom-jean. Both styles have a contemporary fit without completely erasing the retro and vintage character of their previous incarnations. Each item’s description gives you measurements for the front rise, back rise, and inseam, and the brand also provides a handy Fit Guide with detailed measurements that include the waist, hip, thigh, calf and leg openings for each style. RE/DONE (formerly known as RE/DUN) was launched in Los Angeles just last year by entrepreneur Sean Barron. The goal was to give new life to a closet staple by reusing quality denim fabrics to create jeans with a modern fit, but with a relaxed and worn-in feel. Since the brand’s launch, its popularity has spread like wildfire. Celebrity fans like Nicole Richie, Dakota Johnson, Kate Bosworth and Ellie Goulding have helped propel the brand into the spotlight, while models like Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge have made RE/DONE denim part of their daily style. RE/DONE jeans are offered in limited quantities since each pair is one of a kind. The limited quantities coupled with high demand means that many jeans have a waiting list to purchase them. However, there are many other pairs that are available for immediate purchase from the RE/DONE online shop. The brand is also available at Barneys New York locations throughout the US.

Click here to visit the RE/DONE website.