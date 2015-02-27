UGallery Online Art Gallery

UGallery is an online art gallery that sells one-of-a-kind artworks directly to the public worldwide. The gallery’s goal is to simplify the retail aspect of the art industry into a manageable and enjoyable experience. UGallery’s impressive selection of art includes paintings, photography, prints and drawings created by a group of talented artists from the United States and Canada. We found the hand-selected and expertly curated collection to be a perfect mix of styles that would appeal to many different tastes and decors, and we appreciated the gallery’s straight-forward pricing and varied price points. Their user-friendly website allows you to peruse works by artist, medium, style, subject, size, color or display location. For extra inspiration you can browse UGallery’s staff favorites or check out the picks from a prestigious group of over forty guest curators. For a more personalized shopping experience, UGallery has an interactive virtual wall feature that allows you to preview your selections before you make your purchase, by seeing how a particular piece or multiple pieces of art will look on your wall. UGallery even gives you the option to work with one of the artists to commission your own unique work of art. Once you have made your purchase, the art work is shipped at no charge directly from the artist’s studio in a custom-built art box. If you are contemplating a bigger purchase, but would prefer to pay in installments, UGallery offers financing through Paypal. UGallery also has a gift guide to make gift buying easier, while their wedding and gift registry permits guests to buy an artwork, contribute an amount towards a work, or purchase a UGallery gift card. UGallery launched in 2006, and has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal and other publications for their contribution to the accessibility of art via e-commerce. UGallery often hosts panels and events to promote artists and help further develop the online art industry. For more information on how to start your own art collection, read our exclusive interview with art consultant, author and independent appraiser Alan Bamberger.

Click here to visit the UGallery website.