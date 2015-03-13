Valentine Gauthier SS15 Campaign

French sustainable designer Valentine Gauthier continues to have her finger on the pulse of everything cool, as evidenced by her label’s SS15 collection. The new campaign presents the “Hyères Les Palmiers” collection, which was inspired by the Mediterranean city of the same name. Located on the French Riviera, the peninsula town is known for its inlets, beaches, and palm trees, and hosts the annual Hyères International Fashion and Photography Festival. The SS15 garments reflect the city’s relaxed coastal ambiance, with softly tailored pieces in sporty chic styles that can be worn well into autumn. There is no shortage of prints in the collection, including classic and tropical florals, nautical themes, and graphic geometric patterns. Valentine Gauthier continues to reinvent beloved favorites like the popular Edwin bomber jacket, the Patti pants and the Tyson trouser, by updating them each season with new prints and colors. The collection also has great new pieces like the Castletown Hyères Kimono, which has a striking floral print that stands out against the beige background and jet black lapels. The boxy and minimalist Cubisme jacket is another highlight, and comes in black or beige with orange color block. Other top picks include the Pépinière skirt, the Chelsea blouse, and the Gabrielle jacket, and every item can easily be mixed and matched with other pieces in the collection. The accessories help add to the collection’s sporty feel, with sun visors, baseball caps, thick-soled leather oxfords, ankle boots, classic boat shoes, sandals, and slip-on sneakers. All of the garments and accessories are made in France, Spain and India, in collaboration with local artisans using eco-friendly production methods. The label favors natural fabrics like cotton, linen, wool, and silk, and many of the pieces feature traditional artisanal details. French designer Valentine Gauthier launched her sustainable label in 2008 after gaining experience at Rochas and Martin Margiela. The brand has a flagship store in the Marais district of Paris, as well as an online boutique where you can currently shop the new SS15 collection. Valentine Gauthier is also available at a number of retailers in the US, Canada, Asia, Europe, and Russia.

Click here to visit the Valentine Gauthier website.