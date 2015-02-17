Vogue Italia and Yoox Support Fashion 4 Development

Vogue Black and Italian online retailer YOOX have partnered together to support Fashion 4 Development (F4D), a global initiative that organizes various projects in Africa in order to encourage and sustain economic growth and empowerment. The ongoing partnership features sartorial creations by the most talented African artists. The clothing and accessories are selected and curated by Vogue Black and then sold on YOOX, and a portion of the sales proceeds will be donated to F4D. Currently, YOOX is featuring a capsule collection from Studio One Eighty Nine, a sustainable brand that was launched in 2013 by Abrima Erwiah and actress Rosario Dawson. Studio One Eighty Nine was was founded to promote African culture and support the economic development of smaller communities. The brand offers clothing and accessories that are handcrafted in Africa, and the creative process is always in direct collaboration with the artisans. The striking prints presented in the exclusive YOOX collection were designed in Ghana, and the artists applied the brightly colored African prints by hand, using a traditional Batik technique. The garments were created for both men and women using a luxurious blend of local cotton and Italian silk fabrics. As part of their efforts to raise money for F4D, Vogue Italia and YOOX previously featured Tap-tap bags by designer Stella Jean. The unique handbags are adorned with Haitian art, and were inspired by vibrantly decorated Haitian share-taxis called Tap-taps (literally “quick-quick”). The bags feature Haitian pop culture presented on African cotton canvas, Zebu leather and Italian traditional shirt fabric. Vogue Black is a fashion channel of Vogue Italia that is dedicated to promoting black talents such as models, actors, designers and stylists. YOOX is an Italian online retailer that is known for its sustainable efforts, including collaborations with Esthetica, the British Fashion Council’s the IOU Project, and Livia Firth’s EcoAge. They also have an eco-friendly selection called YOOXYGEN, which includes a specially curated selection by model and eco-activist Amber Valletta called Master & Muse. Fashion 4 Development focuses on mobilizing the fashion industry to implement creative strategies for sustaining the economic growth and empowerment of communities worldwide.

Click here to learn more about the Fashion 4 Development collaboration.